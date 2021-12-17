Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau businesses prepare for larger crowds for Southeast Mo. State graduation

Commencement ceremonies at Southeast Missouri State University should bring a boost to area...
Commencement ceremonies at Southeast Missouri State University should bring a boost to area businesses.(BreannaHarris/kfvs)
By Breanna Harris
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 600 students at Southeast Missouri State University will receive their well-earned degrees this weekend.

The big event should bring a big boost to local businesses.

”We’ve had plenty of calls for banquets, reservations, caterings.”

Bella Italia Manager David Windings said he expects this weekend to be busier than normal.

“We have a couple of banquets tomorrow with the graduation we have a bunch of call a heads, catering events, we’ve had a bunch of people calling to get reservations and stuff like that and so we expect it to be really really busy,” said Windings.

With many visitors coming into town this weekend, local businesses and restaurants want to make sure they are prepared for the crowds.

Muy Bueno Manager Laly Martinez said she is beefing up staff.

“A lot of the people that do come in come in groups so that kind of poses a different challenge for us specially to make sure that everybody is taken care of and show our hospitality here at Muy Bueno,” Martinez said.

Martinez expects that larger crowds will mean more revenue for her business.

“We felt it last year with the COVID and how things, and how things kind of got shut down a bit for our restaurants, but it’s one of those times where it definitely makes a difference to us because we do have an influx of higher food sales and caterings and everything that goes with larger parties that are usually associated with like graduations and the Christmas holiday,” said Martinez.

That also means more new faces for their business.

Southeast Missouri State University will host two commencement ceremonies Saturday, December 18 at the Show Me Center.

The first ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and the second ceremony will start at 2 p.m.

