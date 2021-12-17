Heartland Votes
List of unaccounted for people down to 1 in Hopkins Co. after deadly storms

(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency Management officials in Hopkins County gave another update Thursday evening.

They now say as of 4 p.m., the number of unaccounted for people in Hopkins County is down to one.

They say people are not being found in the rubble, but are being located in other areas outside of the impacted zone.

Officials say the death toll in Hopkins County is 17.

There are still 643 residents without power.

Officials shared this list of distribution centers in Hopkins County where those affected by the tornado can go to pick up supplies and food.

They say this list will grow in the coming days and we will send Judge Executive Jack Whitfield and Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton are encouraging everyone to utilize these facilities as there are plenty of supplies to go around.

Distribution centers in Hopkins Co.
Distribution centers in Hopkins Co.(Hopkins Co. EMA)

FEMA Individual Disaster Assistance is now available for Hopkins County residents.

Found out how to sign up here.

Hopkins County residents seeking assistance for completely clearing their property need to collect all of their personal items that they can from their home and then contact the Hopkins County EMA hotline at (270) 825-5024 to schedule a time to meet with a debris-clearing representative.

Residents will be required to sign a consent form before their property can be cleared.

Hopkins County officials are warning residents to be cautious of fraudulent activity and potential scams when it comes to assistance and insurance.

