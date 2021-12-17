Heartland Votes
Illinois health officials report more than 59,000 new COVID-19 cases

By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Over the past week, the Illinois Department of Public Health has scene 59,312 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19.

There have been 316 new deaths since Dec. 10

The Department of Public Health is currently reporting 1,944,056 cases, including 27,117 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Cases have involved people aged younger than one to older than 100.

As of Thursday night, in Illinois, a total of 18,475,621 vaccines have been administered.

