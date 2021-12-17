Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Heavy rain possible tonight. Colder over the weekend.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. A warm front is slowly moving north into the Heartland. To the north of this front scattered showers and occasional thunderstorms have developed. Locally heavy rain will be possible overnight with a few areas receiving up to 3 inches of rain. Because of this a flood watch has been issued for parts of Southern Illinois and Southeast Missouri. Temperatures in our northern counties will remain steady tonight, in to upper 30s and lower 40s. Temperatures in our southern counties will slowly rise into the lower to middle 50s.

Saturday will start off with scattered showers as a cold front moves through the area. We will see high temperatures occur early during the day across our southern counties in the upper 50s and lower 60s falling into the middle 40s late. Across our northern counties highs will be in the lower to middle 40s.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remains of Mayfield Consumer Products factory
Multiple Mayfield candle factory workers file lawsuit against Mayfield Consumer Products
The body of Nyssa Brown, 13, was found Thursday morning.
Authorities find teen’s body after Kentucky tornado
A refrigeration manufacturer will build a new facility in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Refrigeration manufacturer to build new facility in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Illinois State Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in a Harrisburg creek.
Death investigation underway after body found in Harrisburg creek
Local Kentucky restaurant helps feed those in need.
Local Kentucky restaurant closes it’s business to feed those in need

Latest News

First Alert 5 p.m. Forecast on 12/17
First Alert 5 p.m. Forecast on 12/17
Significant tornado damage can be seen throughout Mayfield, Ky. from a dangerous storm system...
How tornado victims can get housing, package deliveries, insurance, FEMA resources, laundry services, find lost pets
First Alert 4 p.m. Forecast on 12/17
First Alert 4 p.m. Forecast on 12/17
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast