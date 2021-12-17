Heavy rain possible tonight. Colder over the weekend.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. A warm front is slowly moving north into the Heartland. To the north of this front scattered showers and occasional thunderstorms have developed. Locally heavy rain will be possible overnight with a few areas receiving up to 3 inches of rain. Because of this a flood watch has been issued for parts of Southern Illinois and Southeast Missouri. Temperatures in our northern counties will remain steady tonight, in to upper 30s and lower 40s. Temperatures in our southern counties will slowly rise into the lower to middle 50s.

Saturday will start off with scattered showers as a cold front moves through the area. We will see high temperatures occur early during the day across our southern counties in the upper 50s and lower 60s falling into the middle 40s late. Across our northern counties highs will be in the lower to middle 40s.

