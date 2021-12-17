Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Heartland News’ Isabelle Hanson finishes in top 10 for Miss America title

Isabelle Hanson wins Talent Competition with Miss America
Isabelle Hanson wins Talent Competition with Miss America
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Heartland News’ Isabelle Hanson spent the week competing for the title of Miss America.

During Thursday night’s final competition on December 16, she finished in the top ten, representing Illinois.

Isabelle won Miss Illinois in June.

By the end of the night, Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles, was crowned Miss America at the 100th anniversary of the contest.

Not only did she win the crown and job that goes with it, but also a $100,000 college scholarship.

Broyles was named social impact pitch winner from the first preliminary night.

Isabelle won the talent competition during the second preliminary night and was awarded a $2,500 scholarship.

Her talent was the classical violin.

After this portion of the competition, Isabelle thanked everyone from the Heartland for their messages of support.

“...I have received so many messages. I’ve been reading them all, and I can’t wait to talk with you all once the night’s over. So, thank you. Thank you for all of your encouragement and for believing in me. It’s been so meaningful to have your support,” she said.

This year’s Miss America contest was held in Uncasville, Connecticut at the Mohegan Sun Earth Expo & Convention Center.

Contestants from 50 states and the District of Columbia participated in the event.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remains of Mayfield Consumer Products factory
Multiple Mayfield candle factory workers file lawsuit against Mayfield Consumer Products
The body of Nyssa Brown, 13, was found Thursday morning.
Authorities find teen’s body after Kentucky tornado
A refrigeration manufacturer will build a new facility in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Refrigeration manufacturer to build new facility in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Illinois State Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in a Harrisburg creek.
Death investigation underway after body found in Harrisburg creek
Andrew and Charity Oglesby lost their 5-month-old son Chase in last week's tornado outbreak...
Family grieving loss of 5-month-old boy killed in tornado

Latest News

ed
Multi-state vehicle pursuit ends with 2 suspects dead, state trooper shot
Graves County sheriff reflects on Friday night's tragedy.
Graves County, Ky. sheriff reflects on tornado
The destruction in Mayfield, Ky. following a tornado Friday night, Dec. 10.
Mayfield, Graves Co. coordinate multi-agency response to tornado
Local Kentucky restaurant helps feed those in need.
Local Kentucky restaurant closes it’s business to feed those in need