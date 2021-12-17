Heartland News’ Isabelle Hanson finishes in top 10 for Miss America title

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Heartland News’ Isabelle Hanson spent the week competing for the title of Miss America.

During Thursday night’s final competition on December 16, she finished in the top ten, representing Illinois.

Isabelle won Miss Illinois in June.

By the end of the night, Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles, was crowned Miss America at the 100th anniversary of the contest.

Not only did she win the crown and job that goes with it, but also a $100,000 college scholarship.

Broyles was named social impact pitch winner from the first preliminary night.

Isabelle won the talent competition during the second preliminary night and was awarded a $2,500 scholarship.

Her talent was the classical violin.

After this portion of the competition, Isabelle thanked everyone from the Heartland for their messages of support.

“...I have received so many messages. I’ve been reading them all, and I can’t wait to talk with you all once the night’s over. So, thank you. Thank you for all of your encouragement and for believing in me. It’s been so meaningful to have your support,” she said.

This year’s Miss America contest was held in Uncasville, Connecticut at the Mohegan Sun Earth Expo & Convention Center.

Contestants from 50 states and the District of Columbia participated in the event.

