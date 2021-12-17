Gov. Beshear to hold briefing on tornado recovery efforts in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold an update on the state’s response to last week’s deadly tornado in western Kentucky on Friday, December 17 at 9:30 a.m.

During the briefing, the governor will encourage those who can to donate blood. Gov. Beshear plans to donate blood himself at the American Red Cross ‘Kentuckians for Kentuckians’ blood drive at the State Capitol on Friday.

On Thursday, Beshear reported the tornado and its aftermath is now responsible for the deaths of 75 Kentuckians. The ages of those killed ranges from 2 months old to 98 years old.

Currently, he said there are 16 people unaccounted for in the Commonwealth.

