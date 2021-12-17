Gov. Beshear: 1st case of omicron variant confirmed in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The first case of the COVID-19 variant omicron in Kentucky was confirmed.

Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement on his Facebook page on Friday night, December 17.

He said he and Dr. Steven Stack with the Kentucky Department for Public Health will update the Commonwealth on Saturday, Dec. 18 at noon.

As of Friday, KDPH reported a total of 2,582 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 additional deaths in the state.

The current positivity rate is 8.94 percent.

Currently, 1,255 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 329 are in the ICU and 195 are on ventilators.

