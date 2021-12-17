Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 1st case of omicron variant confirmed in Ky.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky as of Friday, Dec. 17.
Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky as of Friday, Dec. 17.(Kentucky Dept. for Public Health)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The first case of the COVID-19 variant omicron in Kentucky was confirmed.

Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement on his Facebook page on Friday night, December 17.

He said he and Dr. Steven Stack with the Kentucky Department for Public Health will update the Commonwealth on Saturday, Dec. 18 at noon.

As of Friday, KDPH reported a total of 2,582 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 additional deaths in the state.

The current positivity rate is 8.94 percent.

Currently, 1,255 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 329 are in the ICU and 195 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remains of Mayfield Consumer Products factory
Multiple Mayfield candle factory workers file lawsuit against Mayfield Consumer Products
The body of Nyssa Brown, 13, was found Thursday morning.
Authorities find teen’s body after Kentucky tornado
A refrigeration manufacturer will build a new facility in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Refrigeration manufacturer to build new facility in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Illinois State Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in a Harrisburg creek.
Death investigation underway after body found in Harrisburg creek
Local Kentucky restaurant helps feed those in need.
Local Kentucky restaurant closes it’s business to feed those in need

Latest News

Public health experts worldwide are working quickly to learn more about the Omicron variant and...
Omicron variant discovered in MO wastewater samples
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 95 new cases of COVID-19
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Over the past week, the Illinois Department of Public Health has scene 59,312 new confirmed and...
Illinois health officials report more than 59,000 new COVID-19 cases