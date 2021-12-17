Heartland Votes
Future Farmer Fridays: Heartland student lives out farming career while in high school

Trey Holt leads his FFA chapter as president.
By Brooke Buckner
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Some students in the Future Farmers of America organization strive to compete and win awards, but one Heartland student is already focusing on his farming career while he finishes high school.

“I go half days and I work on the farm and I’m expanding my cattle herd,” Trey Holt said.

Holt spends lots of hours working on his family farm when he’s not at school.

“It varies a lot with seasons, but it could be anywhere from 80 to 100 to 40,″ he said.

Even when the temperatures drop, the work remains.

“We’re still pretty busy because we’re hauling grain out of the bin and there’s always something to do on the farm,” he said.

Holt is the president of his FFA chapter at Kelly High School. He said organization skills is the most important lesson learned through FFA.

“That’s a very key component in having a successful farm,” he said.

He’s also learned other things along the way, like welding.

He’s most passionate about working with cattle.

“And I like driving the tractor. It’s pretty basic stuff but I enjoy that thoroughly,” he said.

He makes time to run a hay business with his brother.

“And I sell beef like quarters, halves, wholes with my mom and dad and I also work on the farm as an employee, so I’m very busy,” he said.

His sights are set on following in his families’ footsteps and he’s ready to take on even more responsibility after college.

“I’m gonna get an animal science degree and after that I’m going to expand my cow herd and obviously expand the farm with my brother as well,” he said.

Until then, he’ll continue to work hard and finish out his high school career strong.

“Strive to be better than I was yesterday,” he said.

Holt plans to attend Southeast Missouri State University for his animal science degree.

