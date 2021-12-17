Funeral arrangements finalized for Graves Co. Deputy Jailer killed in tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Graves County Deputy Jailer Robert Daniel.

Daniel was killed during the tornado Friday night, December 10.

According to Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden, Daniel was supervising inmates working at the candle factory when the facility was hit by the tornado.

Many in the community said Daniel put the safety of everyone at the factory above his own on that terrible night.

Visitation for the fallen deputy jailer will be held Saturday, December 18 at 11 a.m. at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m.

According to Supporting Heroes Executive Director Eric W. Johnson, citizens are welcome and encouraged to stage along the funeral route to help honor Daniel.

The route and other details are expected to be released on Friday.

Johnson said Daniel will receive full law enforcement honors.

Please say a prayer for Deputy Daniels family, and the jail staff he worked with. He lost his life doing his job Friday night. Posted by Graves County Sheriff's Office on Friday, December 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.