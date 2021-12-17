Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 95 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, December 17.
A summary of cases in the county includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 58
- Total cases - 13,716
- Total deaths - 182
Franklin County
- New cases - 37
- Total cases - 8,333
- Total deaths - 118
