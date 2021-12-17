Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 95 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, December 17.

A summary of cases in the county includes:

Williamson County

New cases - 58

Total cases - 13,716

Total deaths - 182

Franklin County

New cases - 37

Total cases - 8,333

Total deaths - 118

