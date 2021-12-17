Heartland Votes
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 95 new cases of COVID-19

(KFYR)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, December 17.

A summary of cases in the county includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 58
  • Total cases - 13,716
  • Total deaths - 182

Franklin County

  • New cases - 37
  • Total cases - 8,333
  • Total deaths - 118

