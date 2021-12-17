Heartland Votes
First Alert: Heavy rain, more thunderstorms

A stalled front over the Heartland will bring more rain and thunderstorms today.
A stalled front over the Heartland will bring more rain and thunderstorms today.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:05 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(KFVS) - A stalled front over the Heartland will bring more rain and thunderstorms today.

Severe weather is not expected, but locally heavy rainfall is possible.

Models show some locations in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois could get 1 to 3 inches of rain.

This could cause some flash flooding.

Temps will be chilly this afternoon and slowly climb into the 40s by tonight.

It will turn cooler and breezier again on Saturday as the front pushes away to the east.

The rest of the weekend and most of next week is looking dry and sunny, but cool with highs near 50 and lows near 30s.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecastd
A few showers will move into our southern counties during the predawn hours on Saturday.
First Alert: Heavy rain tonight, tomorrow could lead to some flooding
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Heavy rain possible Friday afternoon into Friday night
