First Alert Friday Forecastd

Very wet weather is on tap through early Saturday. The cold front that pushed south Thursday will move back toward the area today, stall over the region tonight, and move out again on Saturday. The result will be periods of wet weather with embedded thundershowers. Severe weather is not expected but locally heavy rainfall is possible, with some models showing 1 to 3 inches especially over SE MO and S IL. Temps will be chilly today, slowly climbing through the 40s. It will actually be warmest tonight as the front moves in from the south….but then we’ll turn cooler and breezier again on Saturday as the front pushes away to the east.

Thankfully, the remainder of the upcoming week is looking dry and uneventful. One system to keep an eye on is a weak upper low that will be spinning just south on Tuesday, but at this point it is not looking like a threat to our region. Air temps next week look to stay cool but not cold….with highs near 50 and lows near 30 for most of the week. A long look into Christmas weekend currently shows relatively mild conditions, with a slight chance of rain showers as a weak trough approaches.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.