Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Friday Forecastd

Lots of rain headed our way....plus....a look into next week...
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Very wet weather is on tap through early Saturday.  The cold front that pushed south Thursday will move back toward the area today, stall over the region tonight, and move out again on Saturday.  The result will be periods of wet weather with embedded thundershowers.  Severe weather is not expected but locally heavy  rainfall is possible, with some models showing 1 to 3 inches especially over SE MO and S IL.  Temps will be chilly today, slowly climbing through the 40s.  It will actually be warmest tonight as the front moves in from the south….but then we’ll turn cooler and breezier again on Saturday as the front pushes away to the east.

Thankfully, the remainder of the upcoming week is looking dry and uneventful.  One system to keep an eye on is a weak upper low that will be spinning just south on Tuesday, but at this point it is not looking like a threat to our region.  Air temps next week look to stay cool but not cold….with highs near 50 and lows near 30 for most of the week.  A long look into Christmas weekend currently shows relatively mild conditions, with a slight chance of rain showers as a weak trough approaches.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remains of Mayfield Consumer Products factory
Multiple Mayfield candle factory workers file lawsuit against Mayfield Consumer Products
The body of Nyssa Brown, 13, was found Thursday morning.
Authorities find teen’s body after Kentucky tornado
Illinois State Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in a Harrisburg creek.
Death investigation underway after body found in Harrisburg creek
A refrigeration manufacturer will build a new facility in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Refrigeration manufacturer to build new facility in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Andrew and Charity Oglesby lost their 5-month-old son Chase in last week's tornado outbreak...
Family grieving loss of 5-month-old boy killed in tornado

Latest News

First Alert 10 p.m. forecast on 12/16
First Alert 10 p.m. forecast on 12/16
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 12/16
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 12/16
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Heavy rain possible Friday afternoon into Friday night
First Alert 5 p.m. Forecast on 12/16
First Alert 5 p.m. Forecast on 12/16