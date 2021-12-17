Heartland Votes
First Alert Friday Forecast

Very wet weather continues through tonight......next week looking drier...
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Very wet weather is set to continue through tomorrow morning. The cold front that pushed south Thursday will move back toward the area this afternoon, stall over the region tonight, and move out again on Saturday.  The result will be periods of wet weather with embedded thundershowers.  Severe weather is not expected but locally heavy  rainfall is possible, with some models showing 1 to 3 inches especially over SE MO and S IL.  With a warm front approaching from the south, the Bootheel and TN may warm into this afternoon, while northern counties stay cooler.  It will actually be warmest tonight, but then we’ll turn cooler and breezier again on Saturday as the front pushes away to the east.

Thankfully, the remainder of the upcoming week is looking dry and uneventful.  One system to keep an eye on is a weak upper low that will be spinning just south on Tuesday, but at this point it is not looking like a threat to our region.  Air temps next week look to stay cool but not cold….with highs near 50 and lows near 30 for most of the week.  A long look into Christmas weekend currently shows relatively mild conditions, with a slight chance of rain showers as a weak trough approaches.

