Egyptian Health Dept. reports 46 new cases of COVID-19

By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, December 16.

The newly reported cases include:

Saline County

  • Female - two under the age of 10, two in their teens, two in their 20s, two in their 40s, one in their 50s, two in their 60s, two demographics unknown - case status in progress
  • Male - one under the age of 5, two in their teens, three in their 20s, three in their 30s, one in their 40s and one demographic unknown - case status in progress

Gallatin County

  • Female - one under the age of 5, one in their 20s, one in their 40s and one in their 60s
  • Male - one in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 50s and one in their 70s

White County

  • Female - four in their teens, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 90s
  • Male - one in their 40s, one in their 60s and one in their 90s

Currently, Saline County has had a total of 5,077 positive cases of COVID-19, including 74 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,276 positive cases, including 33 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 967 positive cases, including 10 deaths.

