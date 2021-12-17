Egyptian Health Dept. reports 46 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, December 16.
The newly reported cases include:
Saline County
- Female - two under the age of 10, two in their teens, two in their 20s, two in their 40s, one in their 50s, two in their 60s, two demographics unknown - case status in progress
- Male - one under the age of 5, two in their teens, three in their 20s, three in their 30s, one in their 40s and one demographic unknown - case status in progress
Gallatin County
- Female - one under the age of 5, one in their 20s, one in their 40s and one in their 60s
- Male - one in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 50s and one in their 70s
White County
- Female - four in their teens, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 90s
- Male - one in their 40s, one in their 60s and one in their 90s
Currently, Saline County has had a total of 5,077 positive cases of COVID-19, including 74 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,276 positive cases, including 33 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 967 positive cases, including 10 deaths.
