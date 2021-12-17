City of Carbondale to host drive-thru food box giveaway
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale will be hosting a drive-thru giveaway to distribute food boxes.
The city council allocated $20,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to buy and distribute holiday food boxes to the community.
They will be giving away 400 boxes of fresh produce on Wednesday, December 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Civic Center.
To receive a box, drivers should enter off W. Monroe Street and follow directions into the Civic Center parking lot.
Organizers ask that you empty your trunk or backseat before the event to make room for the food. City staff will follow COVID-19 guidelines and load the box into your vehicle.
