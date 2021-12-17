Heartland Votes
3.5 tons of trash removed from Ste. Genevieve Co. sinkhole cave

Missouri Stream Team and community volunteers recently removed 3.5 tons of garbage from a...
Missouri Stream Team and community volunteers recently removed 3.5 tons of garbage from a sinkhole cave in Ste. Genevieve County, Mo.(Courtesy of the Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A crew of 50 teamed up with the Missouri Stream Team to remove 3.5 tons of garbage from a sinkhole cave.

Jason Crites, MDC fisheries management biologist, said in a MDC release that the area contains an extensive karst system, or multifaceted landscape, where the dissolving bedrock formed sinking streams, sinkholes, springs, caves and other distinctive topographies.

He said many of this system’s openings allow water to enter the ground and flow towards the surface streams, which, in this case, has a negative impact on the environment.

“There was a large amount of trash in the walk-in entrance and throughout the cave,” Litsch said with MST. “Vertically trained cavers worked around the top of the 60-foot pit to hoist trash out of the cave, and volunteers were on the surface and in the cave moving trash to a dumpster.”

With the added help, MST was able to remove 250 tires and other debris from the area during the one-day cleanup.

As of Friday, December 17, including past cleanups at the site, Litsch said MST has removed nearly 500 tires and two 10-foot-by-5-foot-by-3-foot trailers filled with roughly 2 tons of additional litter.

“Dumping trash and other refuse in sinkholes and caves will ultimately end up in our waterways,” Crites added. “I encourage to refrain from dumping, especially in these locations.”

Crew members were from the Missouri Department of Conservation, Eagle Scouts, cavers with Meramec Valley Grotto and community members.

According to the MDC, the Missouri Stream Team is a working partnership of citizens who are concerned about Missouri streams.

Crites recommended notifying MST or Meramec Valley Grotto for help if a trash sinkhole or cave is discovered in your area.

For more information on how to get involved with future cleanups, you can visit MST online.

