Storm survey complete on tornado that moved through Bootheel, northwest Tenn,

(KFVS) - The National Weather Service completed its storm survey on a tornado that traveled through the Bootheel and northwest Tennessee on Friday night, December 10.

It began in Craighead County, Arkansas around 7:07 p.m.

The tornado was rated an EF4 with top winds of 170 miles per hour. The path length was measured at 80.3 miles with a path width of 1,800 yards.

It reached its peak intensity over Braggadocio as it moved into Pemiscot County, Mo.

According to the National Weather Service report, a home along County Road 454 was substantially damaged. Farther northeast, near Highway J and County Road 407, two homes were destroyed with debris carried off to the northeast.

A 9-year-old girl died in one of those homes.

The report stated several vehicles, including SEMI tractor-trailers, were blown off of the road as the tornado crossed Interstate 55 and 155. Aerial and satellite imagery showed ground scouring marks in this area across the Mississippi River.

In Lake County, Tenn., the tornado significantly damaged trees southwest of Wynnburg. Homes and shop buildings were damaged north of Wynnburg.

According to NWS, the tornado approached the Reelfoot Lake area and damaged a hotel, convenience store, restaurant and camping facilities in the Cypress Point Area.

Two deaths occurred in this area. One person is still missing, as of Dec. 15.

On the southeast shore of Reelfoot Lake, the tornado damaged cabins and numerous recreational vehicles that were parked in a storage area.

It then lifted 2.6 miles northeast of Samburg, Tenn.

According to the NWS, the tornado’s width was shrinking as it approached Samburg; however, it was still strong enough to damage homes, businesses and city buildings.

It continued northeast from Samburg, damaging several homes along Old Samburg Road.

As the supercell recycled, it produced three smaller, weaker tornadoes in Obion County, two EF0s and one EF1.

Then, as it moved into Kentucky, the long-track EF4 that hit Mayfield formed.

