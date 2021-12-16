Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Storm survey complete on tornado that moved through Bootheel, northwest Tenn,

Samburg Mayor John Glessner said about 30 percent of the town has been significantly affected...
Samburg Mayor John Glessner said about 30 percent of the town has been significantly affected by the storm.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - The National Weather Service completed its storm survey on a tornado that traveled through the Bootheel and northwest Tennessee on Friday night, December 10.

It began in Craighead County, Arkansas around 7:07 p.m.

The tornado was rated an EF4 with top winds of 170 miles per hour. The path length was measured at 80.3 miles with a path width of 1,800 yards.

It reached its peak intensity over Braggadocio as it moved into Pemiscot County, Mo.

According to the National Weather Service report, a home along County Road 454 was substantially damaged. Farther northeast, near Highway J and County Road 407, two homes were destroyed with debris carried off to the northeast.

A 9-year-old girl died in one of those homes.

The report stated several vehicles, including SEMI tractor-trailers, were blown off of the road as the tornado crossed Interstate 55 and 155. Aerial and satellite imagery showed ground scouring marks in this area across the Mississippi River.

In Lake County, Tenn., the tornado significantly damaged trees southwest of Wynnburg. Homes and shop buildings were damaged north of Wynnburg.

According to NWS, the tornado approached the Reelfoot Lake area and damaged a hotel, convenience store, restaurant and camping facilities in the Cypress Point Area.

Two deaths occurred in this area. One person is still missing, as of Dec. 15.

On the southeast shore of Reelfoot Lake, the tornado damaged cabins and numerous recreational vehicles that were parked in a storage area.

It then lifted 2.6 miles northeast of Samburg, Tenn.

According to the NWS, the tornado’s width was shrinking as it approached Samburg; however, it was still strong enough to damage homes, businesses and city buildings.

It continued northeast from Samburg, damaging several homes along Old Samburg Road.

As the supercell recycled, it produced three smaller, weaker tornadoes in Obion County, two EF0s and one EF1.

Then, as it moved into Kentucky, the long-track EF4 that hit Mayfield formed.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Kentucky tornado; one still missing
President Joe Biden was in Mayfield, Ky. on Wednesday, December 15 where he met with local...
Pres. Biden tours storm damage in western Ky.; increases federal funding for recovery work
David Ryan Troyer was found guilty of child molestation on Wednesday, December 15.
Stoddard Co. man sentenced to 22 years for first-degree child molestation
Remains of Mayfield Consumer Products factory
Multiple Mayfield candle factory workers file lawsuit against Mayfield Consumer Products
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Worker says she risked discipline if she left job amid storm

Latest News

You can drop off donations at Central Middle School.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools to donate food, school supplies to students impacted by storms
Graves County sheriff reflects on Friday night's tragedy.
Graves County, Ky. sheriff reflects on tornado
From left: Sandra Radford is believed to have taken her two children (Hunter Radford and Jordan...
Endangered Person Advisory issued for 2 missing children from Ripley Co., Mo.
One organization called "Eight Days of Hope" is helping residents clean up following Friday's...
Residents in Mayfield, Ky. cleaning up after storm