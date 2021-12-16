Southeast Missouri State to celebrate more than 600 graduates at commencement

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 600 students will be graduating on Saturday from Southeast Missouri State University.

The ceremony will be held at the Show Me Center.

“I’m so proud of the hard work and dedication of these students and how they navigated the challenges they faced over the last year and a half. Their determination, drive and resilience are remarkable,” Southeast President Dr. Carlos Vargas said. “Faculty, staff and I are excited to celebrate their success with their families and friends at the festivities this weekend.”

There are a total of 626 students with 171 of them graduating with honors.

The schedule will be as follows:

10 a.m.

Graduates include the:

Harrison College of Business and Computing

College of Humanities and Social Sciences

Holland College of Arts and Media

The speaker will be the Honorable Rob Vescovo. He is the Speaker of the House in the Missouri House of Representatives.

2 p.m.

Graduates include the:

College of Education, Health and Human Studies

College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics

The speaker will be Dr. Linda Heitman, a professor of nursing with the Department of Nursing at Southeast Missouri State University.

View the ceremony as it’s streamed live at semo.edu/commencement.

