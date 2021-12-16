Heartland Votes
Sen. McConnell announces new funding for Kentucky airports

Sen. Mitch McConnell announced the funds are coming from the Airport Infrastructure Grants...
Sen. Mitch McConnell announced the funds are coming from the Airport Infrastructure Grants program.(Office of Mitch McConnell, via Youtube)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The Federal Aviation Administration will be distributing $40 million annually to 51 Kentucky airports over the next five years.

Sen. Mitch McConnell announced the funds are coming from the Airport Infrastructure Grants program.

“Kentucky’s airports don’t just connect our citizens to the rest of the country and the world; they also form a critical part of America’s supply chain. It is more important than ever that our airports have the funds needed to operate effectively,” McConnell said. “I supported the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act earlier this year because of programs like this, which will help overhaul Kentucky’s transportation systems and revive our decaying roads, bridges, tunnels, railways, and river ports. This is just the kind of program Kentucky needs to compete in the 21st-century global economy.”

The bipartisan bill allocates $25 billion to America’s airports.

