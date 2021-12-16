Planning for falling in cold water

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - Although no one plans to fall in cold water, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reminds us that the possibility is always there.

Trey Church, natural resource specialist and park ranger in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s Operation Section, said falling into cold water can be deadly, so it’s important to be prepared and know what to do to survive.

“Cold water is a significant safety concern for our visitors while hunting, fishing, or recreating at our projects,” Church said. “If you slip and fall in water below 60 degrees Fahrenheit or colder, this can cause shock during the first minute of exposure. You can experience gasping and difficulty breathing, potentially followed by muscle failure, which can lead to drowning.”

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, visitors recreate at 283 recreation areas and 159,495 acres of public land along 3,800 miles of shoreline, hike on 119 hiking trails, and fish from one of 60 fishing docks and piers in the Cumberland River Basin.

Church says that recreating on the water or near the lake puts people at risk of falling and being immersed in freezing water.

Planning is the key to surviving a fall into cold water and he recommends preparing a float plan to let someone know when and where someone plans to recreate.

If a boater doesn’t return on time, someone knows to alert authorities to search and, if necessary, respond to an emergency.

“Letting someone know your whereabouts also holds true for anyone recreating on the shoreline,” Church said. “Reliable information and detailed notes can definitely make a difference in the outcome.”

Park Ranger John Poston at J. Percy Priest Lake on the outskirts of Nashville, said wearing an appropriately sized life jacket and dressing for the water temperature, not the air temperature, is important.

Additional layers of clothing can help to stay afloat by trapping air.

If self-rescue is not possible, the National Water Safety Program says actions to minimize heat loss should be taken by remaining as still as possible in the Heat Escape Lessening Position (HELP), where knees are drawn to the chest with arms grasping them together, or simply huddling with arms around other survivors in a circle.

Other information Poston provided includes:

Moving a lot can deplete energy faster and increase heat loss, allowing hypothermia to ensue.

Violent shivering develops which may give way to confusion and eventually cardiac arrest or unconsciousness.

If a person falls in the water and can get back in the boat or onto the shoreline, it is important to take immediate action to get dry as soon as possible.

Having an extra set of clothes, blankets, energy bars, extra hats, radio, and cell phone packed are handy for such an emergency.

Drink warm liquids and get indoors or into a car with the heat on, and get out of the wind.

“It is important that you do not get into an environment that is too hot though,” Poston said. “Roaring fires and submerging someone into warm water can put someone with hypothermia into shock, making the situation much worse.”

Poston says the most important thing someone can do to stay safe with cold water and freezing temperatures is to wear a life jacket and have a throwable flotation device ready to toss to someone that needs it.

“The life jacket is important to be worn while on a boat because if you fall overboard then it is much easier to conserve body heat and to get back onto the boat or to shore,” Poston added. “A cell phone or radio can be used for alerting people in your area to come help you.”

Boaters can use channel 16 on the radio or dial 911 on a cell phone to call for emergency assistance.

