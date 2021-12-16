Heartland Votes
Perry County Health Department reports 27 new COVID-19 cases

There are 27 new COVID-19 cases in Perry County, according to the Perry County Health Department.
There are 27 new COVID-19 cases in Perry County, according to the Perry County Health Department.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - There are 27 new COVID-19 cases in Perry County, according to the Perry County Health Department.

From ages 0-4, there are three patients.

From ages 5-11 years, there is one patient.

From ages 12-17 years, there are two patients.

From ages 18-64, there are 20 patients.

From ages 65 and up, there is one patient.

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held on Dec. 29 at the Perry County Health Department.

