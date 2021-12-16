Heartland Votes
Mo. begins process to request federal major disaster declaration for storm damage in Bootheel

Governor Mike Parson toured storm damage in Pemiscot County, Mo. on Sunday, Dec. 12.
Governor Mike Parson toured storm damage in Pemiscot County, Mo. on Sunday, Dec. 12.(Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced the state began the process to request federal disaster assistance following severe storms and deadly tornadoes.

The governor asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to work with state and local partners to conduct Preliminary Damage Assessments and review documentation from the Dunklin, Pemiscot and Reynolds Counites.

“Last Friday, a series of fast-moving severe storms affected several areas of Missouri, resulting in at least six tornadoes and causing two deaths,” Governor Parson said. “SEMA’s regional coordinators have helped local emergency managers with documenting extensive damage to public infrastructure, homes, businesses, electric power delivery systems, and emergency response costs in the impacted communities. Initial damage reports show a clear need for a formal review by FEMA as part of the federal disaster declaration process.”

According to a release from the governor’s office, the heaviest damage to electric cooperatives was in Dunklin and Pemiscot Counties, where more than 20 large transmission towers and lines that transport power between New Madrid, Mo. and Dell, Ark. were destroyed or heavily damaged.

The release stated utility crews have rerouted power from other sources until more permanent work can take place.

Power outages from the storms peaked late December 10 and overnight at more than 30,000 customers without power.

Joint Damage Assessment Teams are made up of local emergency managers and representatives from the State Emergency Management Agency and FEMA. Working together, they assess and document storm damage.

This is one of the first steps the state must take in order to request the President declare a federal major disaster.

More assessments may be requested as damage information is received from more counties.

According to the governor’s office, the National Weather Service confirmed the Dec. 10 storms resulted in at least six tornadoes:

  • EF0 - Wellsville (Montgomery County)
  • EF1 - Branson West (Stone County)
  • EF1 - Niangua (Webster/Wright County)
  • EF2 - Ellington (Reynolds County)
  • EF3 - Defiance (St. Charles County)
  • NWS teams continue to collect and survey damage to determine the EF rating for at least one deadly tornado in the Bootheel

An 84-year-old woman was killed at her home in St. Charles County and a 9-year-old girl was killed at home in Pemiscot County during the storms.

Two Multi-Agency Resource Centers will be open Friday, December 17 and Saturday, Dec. 18 to help survivors with insurance information, food stamp replacement, emergency financial assistance and legal services.

  • St. Charles County - St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 150 Defiance Rd. in Defiance, Mo. will be open Friday, Dec. 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Pemiscot County - Hayti Community Center, 600 E. Washington St. in Hayti will be open Saturday, Dec. 18 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Those affected by the storms are encouraged to go to one of the MARCs to receive in-person information. Anyone impacted can also call United Way at 211 to be connected with recovery resources.

