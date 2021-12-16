Memorial set up outside of Graves Co. Courthouse honoring those who lost their lives

MAYFIELD, KY. (KFVS) - One man from Miami, Fla. traveled to Mayfield to create a flower memorial outside of the Graves County Courthouse. He calls it the first step to healing.

“I was just inspired by the devastation, I wanted to find a way that I can help,” said Memorial Creator Leo Soto.

Soto traveled more than 1,000 miles to help a community in need.

“Being part of the surf side building collapse and everything that happened there, I know how important a memorial is for a grieving community,” said Soto. “It’s the first step towards healing and that’s why I wanted to come here help the community begin this.”

Soto said Bill Dorian Company out of Herrin, Ill. donated the flowers.

But as community members walk past the memorial, a sense of emotion could be felt.

“Speechless really, it’s neat to see that someone came all the way from where they did to our town to show that they cared,” said Mayfield resident Shauna Crane

For Shauna Crane and Robert Burton, says me they are so appreciative of the outpouring of support from people around the country.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone for the support and all the donations you know and just thank y’all. We appreciate it,” said Mayfield resident Robert Burton

And as Mayfield resident, Katelyn Jones toured the front of the Graves County Courthouse, she hopes this memorial can help lift up the community.

“Honestly life my heart to see our community come together and just see them pour in to each other and I mean it just warms my heart right because all we see is destruction,” said Jones.

Principal of Mayfield High School Billy Edwards tells me this memorial shows what this town is made of.

“The thing about Mayfield is everybody here, this is a tight knit community,” said Edwards. “Everybody here pulls for one another and we’re going to make it, we’re going to build it back, we’re going to make it.”

Soto says the memorial is hopefully the start of something amazing in Mayfield.

“The whole idea behind this memorial is to help it grow. And if you would like to help it grow, that means come over here, come to the graves county courthouse, bring flowers, bring a picture of if you lost a loved one, bring anything that you feel would be helpful for you to heal,” Soto said. “That’s what this is for, this is an open canvas for the community to heal.”

Soto also tells me that he hopes to hold a vigil within the next few days in Mayfield.

