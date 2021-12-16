Heartland Votes
McConnell to visit communities impacted by tornado Friday

Sen. Mitch McConnell addresses the Senate saying Kentucky will bounce back following...
Sen. Mitch McConnell addresses the Senate saying Kentucky will bounce back following devastating weekend tornados.(Office of Mitch McConnell, via Youtube)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Senator Mitch McConnell will travel to communities hit the hardest by a tornado.

The senator gave an update on the Senate floor on Thursday, December 16 regarding tornadoes in western Kentucky.

“I’ll travel back to Kentucky tomorrow to visit several of the communities that were hit hardest and meet with local leaders who are spearheading recovery efforts,” he said.

He said the scene on the ground is still devastating and discouraging.

“For far too many families, this Christmas will be tragically abnormal,” he continued.

He talked about the President increasing the amount of federal assistance to fund the cost of debris removal and emergency protective measures in the eight counties hit the hardest.

