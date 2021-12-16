Heartland Votes
Mayfield, Graves Co. preparing for incoming rainfall, storms

By Lucas Sellem
Updated: 43 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Mayfield-Graves County Regional Emergency Operations Center anticipates a chance for substantial rainfall over the next two days.

The expected rainfall amounts have created a sense of urgency as crews attempt to place tarps on homes that have roof damage and board up windows where necessary.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says there is also concern that storm debris will block storm drains which could lead to flooding.

According to the KYTC, about 90% of roadway clearing has been completed thus far.

Residents are asked not to push tree limbs and other debris to the curb or edge of the pavement.

Crews will push the debris back onto private property to assure that fire trucks and other emergency vehicles will have access throughout Mayfield and Graves County.

There will be an opportunity for FEMA approved debris disposal at a later date.

Mayfield Electric and Water also reminds residents and businesses to avoid covering water meters.

If a water meter is covered with debris and a leak develops, it will block access to the valve.

Graves Co. is in immediate need of the the following specific items:

  • Generators
  • New red gas and yellow diesel cans. Used cans will not be accepted.
  • Electric and propane heaters
  • Extension cords (15-100 feet)
  • Power strips
  • Tarps

Please donate only the specific items at the warehouse located at 1 General Street, Mayfield, Ky., from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Donations will not be accepted at any of the POD locations. No other items will be accepted at the present time. Do not donate any clothing.

Donations from outside of Mayfield should be coordinated through the Graves County EOC by phone 270-883-0072 or email Mayfielddonations@gmail.com.

Monetary donations may be directed to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund here.

Groups with volunteers may contact the Tornado Volunteer Hotline at 270-216-0903 or email their information to Mayfieldvolunteers@gmail.com.

Additional donations will be needed once processing and warehousing facilities are developed.

For more detailed information about supply drop-off points please see postings about ongoing recovery efforts here.

