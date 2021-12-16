Marshall Co., Ky. tornado recovery update 12/16

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - County leaders gave an update on the tornado recovery on Thursday, December 16.

An Emergency Operations Center Donations and Resources line was established. Those who have been affected by the storm can call 270-527-8657 to be connected with resources or to receive donations.

Those wishing to donate materials and/or resources may also call that number for assistance.

According to county leaders, there are reports of fake FEMA agents in the area. If FEMA arrives in Marshall County, they say they will post information on the Fiscal Court Facebook page on how to identify and where to find them.

They also said there are reports of attempted looting by land and water. Resources including drones are being used at night to try to prevent it.

Due to debris in the water, not just near shore lines, they ask that people avoid traveling by boat or sightseeing from the water. County leaders say the Coast Guard will by patrolling on the water, as well.

To get to the Cambridge/Moors area, they ask that you provide proof of residency, especially if your primary residence is out of state.

You can click here for more information on how to help victims of the tornado.

If you were affected by the tornado, you can click here for shelter locations and where to get food or clothing.

You’ll find a list of closed roads here.

The Moors Camp and Highway 348 transfer stations will reopen on Friday, Dec. 17. The previous closures were a result of limited road access and power in these areas from storm damage.

Transfer stations will be open during normal hours Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The main station at 835 Benton Briensburg Rd. will operate during normal hours Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is open for regular use, as well as storm-related materials. There are designated areas for natural vegetation and home-building materials.

Only household garbage and recyclables may be left at the transfer stations. If storm debris is left at transfer stations, they will be closed.

