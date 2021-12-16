Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Marshall Co., Ky. tornado recovery update 12/16

The Marshall County Judge Executive declared a state of emergency in the county on Tuesday...
The Marshall County Judge Executive declared a state of emergency in the county on Tuesday morning, December 14.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - County leaders gave an update on the tornado recovery on Thursday, December 16.

An Emergency Operations Center Donations and Resources line was established. Those who have been affected by the storm can call 270-527-8657 to be connected with resources or to receive donations.

Those wishing to donate materials and/or resources may also call that number for assistance.

According to county leaders, there are reports of fake FEMA agents in the area. If FEMA arrives in Marshall County, they say they will post information on the Fiscal Court Facebook page on how to identify and where to find them.

They also said there are reports of attempted looting by land and water. Resources including drones are being used at night to try to prevent it.

Due to debris in the water, not just near shore lines, they ask that people avoid traveling by boat or sightseeing from the water. County leaders say the Coast Guard will by patrolling on the water, as well.

To get to the Cambridge/Moors area, they ask that you provide proof of residency, especially if your primary residence is out of state.

You can click here for more information on how to help victims of the tornado.

If you were affected by the tornado, you can click here for shelter locations and where to get food or clothing.

You’ll find a list of closed roads here.

The Moors Camp and Highway 348 transfer stations will reopen on Friday, Dec. 17. The previous closures were a result of limited road access and power in these areas from storm damage.

Transfer stations will be open during normal hours Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The main station at 835 Benton Briensburg Rd. will operate during normal hours Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is open for regular use, as well as storm-related materials. There are designated areas for natural vegetation and home-building materials.

Only household garbage and recyclables may be left at the transfer stations. If storm debris is left at transfer stations, they will be closed.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Kentucky tornado; one still missing
President Joe Biden was in Mayfield, Ky. on Wednesday, December 15 where he met with local...
Pres. Biden tours storm damage in western Ky.; increases federal funding for recovery work
David Ryan Troyer was found guilty of child molestation on Wednesday, December 15.
Stoddard Co. man sentenced to 22 years for first-degree child molestation
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Worker says she risked discipline if she left job amid storm
The water tower in Mayfield was flattened by a tornado on Friday night, Dec. 10.
NWS preliminary report: EF4 tornado damage from Fulton Co. to Muhlenberg Co.

Latest News

Sen. Mitch McConnell addresses the Senate saying Kentucky will bounce back following...
McConnell to visit communities impacted by tornado Friday
Governor Andy Beshear will update Kentuckians on the state’s response to tornado damage.
LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
Debris and downed power lines can be seen throughout Mayfield after a tornado hit the city on...
Roads blocked by tornado recovery crews clearing debris, restoring power in the Heartland
A picture believed to be from a community hit by tornadoes was found in a horse farm in central...
Photo found on Paris, Ky. horse farm believed to be from tornado-hit area in Taylor County