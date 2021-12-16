Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ky. musician donating instruments to musicians affected by tornadoes

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - All kinds of donations are flowing into Western Kentucky, even musical instruments.

Michael Johnathon, the founder of Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour, is collecting instruments from around the world and sending them to musicians in Western Kentucky who have lost their own instruments in the tornado.

Johnathon believes replacing a guitar or a drum set is important for the soul.

“Music is the soundtrack of America’s front porch, and those front porches are gone. What every musician does during a time of crisis is turn to their music,” said Johnathon. “Guitars, banjos, fiddles, mandolins, drums, harmonicas, whatever it is, we’re gonna get them to the people. This is one thing that musicians can do to help other musicians.”

Donated instruments will come from numerous sources, and as far away as England.

Johnathon is working in collaboration with Currier’s Music World to handle the large number of donated instruments. The music store, based in Richmond, will store and tune those incoming instruments.

Johnathon plans to distribute the instruments in January to all the states affected by last weekend’s tornadoes.

For more information on donating instruments to help after the tornado, visit the Woodsongs web page.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remains of Mayfield Consumer Products factory
Multiple Mayfield candle factory workers file lawsuit against Mayfield Consumer Products
The body of Nyssa Brown, 13, was found Thursday morning.
Authorities find teen’s body after Kentucky tornado
Illinois State Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in a Harrisburg creek.
Death investigation underway after body found in Harrisburg creek
A refrigeration manufacturer will build a new facility in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Refrigeration manufacturer to build new facility in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Andrew and Charity Oglesby lost their 5-month-old son Chase in last week's tornado outbreak...
Family grieving loss of 5-month-old boy killed in tornado

Latest News

Graves County sheriff reflects on Friday night's tragedy.
Graves County, Ky. sheriff reflects on tornado
The destruction in Mayfield, Ky. following a tornado Friday night, Dec. 10.
Mayfield, Graves Co. coordinate multi-agency response to tornado
Local Kentucky restaurant helps feed those in need.
Local Kentucky restaurant closes it’s business to feed those in need
An Arkansas State Police Trooper has been shot, details are limited.
Two dead, ASP trooper shot after pursuit near Tennessee/Arkansas border
One Heartland restaurant closed it's doors for business and is firing up their grill and BBQ...
Kentucky restaurant helps tornado victims