Kentucky Department of Revenue announces tax extension for tornado victims
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Tornado victims will have added time to complete their taxes.
The Kentucky Department of Revenue has adopted the IRS special tax relief policy.
This applies to any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to qualify for individual assistance due to the tornadoes.
People and families qualify if they are affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding living in:
- Caldwell County
- Fulton County
- Graves County
- Hopkins County
- Marshall County
- Muhlenberg County
- Taylor County
- Warren County
The extension will give taxpayers until May 16, 2022 to:
- file Kentucky income tax returns
- submit tax payments for individual income tax
- corporate income tax
- income tax withholding
- limited liability entity tax
