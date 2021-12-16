Kentucky Department of Revenue announces tax extension for tornado victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Tornado victims will have added time to complete their taxes.

The Kentucky Department of Revenue has adopted the IRS special tax relief policy.

This applies to any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to qualify for individual assistance due to the tornadoes.

People and families qualify if they are affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding living in:

Caldwell County

Fulton County

Graves County

Hopkins County

Marshall County

Muhlenberg County

Taylor County

Warren County

The extension will give taxpayers until May 16, 2022 to:

file Kentucky income tax returns

submit tax payments for individual income tax

corporate income tax

income tax withholding

limited liability entity tax

