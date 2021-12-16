Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Kentucky Department of Revenue announces tax extension for tornado victims

Tornado victims will have added time to complete their taxes.
Tornado victims will have added time to complete their taxes.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Tornado victims will have added time to complete their taxes.

The Kentucky Department of Revenue has adopted the IRS special tax relief policy.

This applies to any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to qualify for individual assistance due to the tornadoes.

People and families qualify if they are affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding living in:

  • Caldwell County
  • Fulton County
  • Graves County
  • Hopkins County
  • Marshall County
  • Muhlenberg County
  • Taylor County
  • Warren County

The extension will give taxpayers until May 16, 2022 to:

  • file Kentucky income tax returns
  • submit tax payments for individual income tax
  • corporate income tax
  • income tax withholding
  • limited liability entity tax

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Kentucky tornado; one still missing
President Joe Biden was in Mayfield, Ky. on Wednesday, December 15 where he met with local...
Pres. Biden tours storm damage in western Ky.; increases federal funding for recovery work
David Ryan Troyer was found guilty of child molestation on Wednesday, December 15.
Stoddard Co. man sentenced to 22 years for first-degree child molestation
Remains of Mayfield Consumer Products factory
Multiple Mayfield candle factory workers file lawsuit against Mayfield Consumer Products
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Worker says she risked discipline if she left job amid storm

Latest News

Sen. Mitch McConnell announced the funds are coming from the Airport Infrastructure Grants...
Sen. McConnell announces new funding for Kentucky airports
They said they are offering employees affected by the closure employment opportunities at other...
Zaxby’s locations in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston closing
A scam targeting an elderly resident was reported to the Graves County Sheriff's Office.
Scam in Graves County results in one resident’s loss of $8,600
On today's conversation, we discuss oil prices, the holiday shopping season, and the...
Money Talks 12/3/21