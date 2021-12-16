Heartland Votes
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office to participate in impaired driving campaign

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says the best defense against impaired drivers is buckling up!(Source: WDAM)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced that it will be participating in a statewide impaired driving awareness campaign.

The campaign will be from Dec. 17 to Jan. 3.

“Driving impaired, whether under the influence of alcohol or drugs, can have catastrophic consequences and is illegal in every state,” said Sgt. Ronald Stanton.

If your holiday celebration will involve alcohol or other impairing substances, the sheriff’s office asks that you plan ahead for a sober ride home.

The sheriff’s office would also like to remind citizens to buckle up as it is the best defense against other impaired drivers.

Other tips for enjoying a safe holiday season include:

  • Before heading out to a party, designate a sober driver or plane to use public transportation or a ride-sharing service to get home safely.
  • If you spot an impaired driver on the road, pull over and call 911.
  • If you notice a friend who’s about to drive impaired, take their keys and help them get home safely.
  • Always remember to buckle up!

