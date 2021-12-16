Heavy rain possible Friday afternoon into Friday night

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. A cold front moved through the area this afternoon. For the evening hours we will remain dry in most areas but clouds will thicken after midnight. A few showers will move into our southern counties during the predawn hours on Saturday. Lows will range from the lower 30s far north to middle 40s far south.

Friday we will see showers and thunderstorms develop as a warm front moves north into our southern counties. We are not expecting any severe weather at this time however, we could see a few localized flooding concerns develop. Highs tomorrow will range from the lower 40s far north to near 60 far south.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.