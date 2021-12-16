Heartland Votes
Heartland News’ Isabelle Hanson competes for Miss America title

Isabelle Hanson won the talent portion of the Miss America competition.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Heartland News’ Isabelle Hanson is competing for the title of Miss America.

She won Miss Illinois in June.

The competition comes to an end on Thursday night, December 16.

“Oh, my gosh, I am so excited,” Isabelle said. “It’s, it’s crazy and surreal. We’re all so happy to be here and it’s hard to believe the 100th Anniversary Miss America will earn her job tonight. Uh, so it’s beyond words. I get chills just thinking about that moment.”

The 51 candidates have spent the last week together.

She thanked everyone from the Heartland for their messages of support.

“...I have received so many messages. I’ve been reading them all, and I can’t wait to talk with you all once the night’s over. So, thank you. Thank you for all of your encouragement and for believing in me. It’s been so meaningful to have your support,” she said.

Miss America will be streamed live for free on the streaming service Peacock. It starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

