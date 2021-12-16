Heartland Votes
Advertisement

All members of US missionary group released by kidnappers in Haiti, police say

Protesters demand the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
Protesters demand the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A group of 17 U.S. missionaries including children was kidnapped by a gang in Haiti on Saturday, Oct. 16, according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident.(AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The remaining members of a missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago have been freed, Haiti police and the group said Thursday.

The spokesman for Haiti’s National Police, Gary Desrosiers, confirmed to The Associated Press that the remaining hostages had been released, but did not immediately provide additional details.

“We glorify God for answered prayer — the remaining 12 hostages are FREE!” Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement. “Join us in praising God that all 17 of our loved ones are now safe.”

The Ohio group said it hopes to provide more information later.

The missionaries were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang on Oct. 16. There were five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, including an 8-month-old. Their Haitian driver also was abducted, according to a local human rights organization.

The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang had threatened to kill the hostages unless his demands are met. Authorities had said the gang was demanding $1 million per person, although it wasn’t immediately clear that included the children in the group.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden was in Mayfield, Ky. on Wednesday, December 15 where he met with local...
Pres. Biden tours storm damage in western Ky.; increases federal funding for recovery work
A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Kentucky tornado; one still missing
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Worker says she risked discipline if she left job amid storm
David Ryan Troyer was found guilty of child molestation on Wednesday, December 15.
Stoddard Co. man sentenced to 22 years for first-degree child molestation
The water tower in Mayfield was flattened by a tornado on Friday night, Dec. 10.
NWS preliminary report: EF4 tornado damage from Fulton Co. to Muhlenberg Co.

Latest News

Debris and downed power lines can be seen throughout Mayfield after a tornado hit the city on...
Roads blocked by tornado recovery crews clearing debris, restoring power in the Heartland
A extremely strong windstorm swirled trash into a Colorado neighborhood.
Trash swirls over neighborhood in Colorado windstorm
Aaron J. Miller, 72, of Carbondale, was charged with aggravated arson.
Carbondale man accused of arson
A extremely strong windstorm swirled trash into a Colorado neighborhood.
High winds blow trash into neighborhood in Colorado
Nisa Brown, missing 13-year-old following tornado
Authorities expand search for teen still missing after Kentucky tornado