Heartland Votes
Graves County, Ky. sheriff reflects on tornado

Graves County sheriff reflects on Friday night's tragedy.
Graves County sheriff reflects on Friday night's tragedy.(Alayna Chapie/KFVS)
By Alayna Chapie
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Mayfield community is leaning on one another as they recover.

Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden said they are standing with hope during this tragedy.

“We all have to have hope, if you don’t have hope, you don’t have much of anything,” Hayden said.

It’s an idea Hayden holds onto after a tornado ripped apart the one place he calls home.

“I was born and raised here, in this community,” he said.

Now Hayden said it’s almost unrecognizable.

“I stopped and I was trying to figure out exactly where I was because the landmarks were gone; and, you know, a town that I grew up in, the landmarks were gone, you didn’t exactly know where you were,” he said.

The tornado didn’t just destroy homes and buildings, it took lives, including Robert Daniel, a deputy jailer.

“He was a good guy. He was a hard worker. He believed what he was doing was good for the community,” said Hayden. “I think he left this earth doing what he loved, trying to help people. It’s a hard pill to swallow, a tough pill to swallow,” Hayden said.

Now, a memorial stands, covered with flowers, pictures and candles so the community can remember.

“I don’t even know where these folks are getting this. We don’t have anything here, so I don’t know where it’s coming from, it’s like it’s fallen, ya know, but is unbelievable,” Hayden said.

And as the slogans written across the Graves County jailer’s car say, rebuilding Graves County from within stands true more now than ever before.

