Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update Thurs.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, December 16.

The governor will update Kentuckians on the state’s response to tornado damage.

The news conference will start at 11:30 a.m.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden toured storm damage across western Kentucky. He stopped in Mayfield and Dawson Springs.

The President also amended Governor Beshear’s major disaster declaration, increasing federal funding for tornado-ravaged areas so that it would cover 100 percent of the recovery costs.

The National Weather Service in Paducah released its preliminary report on the storm, saying an EF4 tornado traveled from Fulton County to Muhlenberg County in their coverage area on Friday night, December 10.

They said the tornado continued into the Louisville office’s area.

