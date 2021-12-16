Heartland Votes
First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Lots of rain headed our way....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
An active and very wet pattern is developing. A cold front will advance southeast through the region during the first half of today. Showers and non-severe thundershowers will accompany this system….mainly behind the front. Gusty south winds will become northerly and lighter behind the front, but temps will fall from the 60s this morning into the 50s and even upper 40s behind the front. After a brief break early tonight, more chilly rain and embedded thundershowers will move in from the southwest late tonight and will stick around Friday and Friday night, with locally heavy rain possible.

While the severe storm threat is minimal for the next few days, there is a threat of locally excessive rainfall of 2 or 3 inches or more before we finally dry out early Saturday. Once the rain stops, the remainder of the weekend will be chilly but dry….in fact Sunday will be slightly below average (for a change) with lows in the 20s and highs about 40 to 45. As we get into next week it ‘s looking dry and cool, with moderating but still chilly temperatures….but no major weather troubles.

