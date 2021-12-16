First Alert: Showers, thunderstorms and dropping temps

(KFVS) - A cold front moving into the Heartland during the first half of the day will bring showers and thunderstorms.

Storms are not expected to be severe, but there is a threat for locally excessive rainfall of 2 to 3 inches by Saturday.

Gusty south winds will transition to lighter northerly winds.

Temperatures will also be falling through out the day from the 60s to the upper 40s behind the front.

The Heartland should get a brief break from the rain early tonight.

More chilly rain with embedded thundershowers will move in from the southwest late tonight and stick around into Friday night.

Heavy rain is possible.

Once the rain stops, the remainder of the weekend will be chilly, but dry.

Temps on Sunday will be slightly below average with lows in the 20s and highs ranging from 40 to 45 degrees.

Next week is looking cool and dry with chilly temps, but no major weather troubles.

