EF-4 tornado struck Monette, Leachville

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - The tornado that went through Monette and Leachville Dec. 10 was an EF-4 tornado, with 170 mph winds, according to a preliminary report from the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service said Thursday that the tornado began in Craighead County and went into Obion County, Tenn.

It created its first damage, north of Bay; and destroyed a farm tractor storage building near Lake City.

From there, it weakened as it went across the St. Francis River but picked up steam moving into the eastern side of Craighead County.

The tornado killed Golden Hembrey and injured five others at Monette Manor and killed June Pennington at the Dollar General store in Leachville.

NWS said the tornado had a one-mile path as it moved into Monette and Leachville.

The storms then moved through Pemiscot County, near Caruthersville.

Nine-year-old Annistyn Rackley was also killed in the tornado.

