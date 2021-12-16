Heartland Votes
Advertisement

EF-4 tornado struck Monette, Leachville

An EF-4 tornado went through Monette and Leachville Dec. 10, according to the National Weather...
An EF-4 tornado went through Monette and Leachville Dec. 10, according to the National Weather Service.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - The tornado that went through Monette and Leachville Dec. 10 was an EF-4 tornado, with 170 mph winds, according to a preliminary report from the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service said Thursday that the tornado began in Craighead County and went into Obion County, Tenn.

It created its first damage, north of Bay; and destroyed a farm tractor storage building near Lake City.

From there, it weakened as it went across the St. Francis River but picked up steam moving into the eastern side of Craighead County.

The tornado killed Golden Hembrey and injured five others at Monette Manor and killed June Pennington at the Dollar General store in Leachville.

NWS said the tornado had a one-mile path as it moved into Monette and Leachville.

The storms then moved through Pemiscot County, near Caruthersville.

Nine-year-old Annistyn Rackley was also killed in the tornado.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Kentucky tornado; one still missing
President Joe Biden was in Mayfield, Ky. on Wednesday, December 15 where he met with local...
Pres. Biden tours storm damage in western Ky.; increases federal funding for recovery work
David Ryan Troyer was found guilty of child molestation on Wednesday, December 15.
Stoddard Co. man sentenced to 22 years for first-degree child molestation
Remains of Mayfield Consumer Products factory
Multiple Mayfield candle factory workers file lawsuit against Mayfield Consumer Products
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Worker says she risked discipline if she left job amid storm

Latest News

You can drop off donations at Central Middle School.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools to donate food, school supplies to students impacted by storms
Graves County sheriff reflects on Friday night's tragedy.
Graves County, Ky. sheriff reflects on tornado
From left: Sandra Radford is believed to have taken her two children (Hunter Radford and Jordan...
Endangered Person Advisory issued for 2 missing children from Ripley Co., Mo.
One organization called "Eight Days of Hope" is helping residents clean up following Friday's...
Residents in Mayfield, Ky. cleaning up after storm
Samburg Mayor John Glessner said about 30 percent of the town has been significantly affected...
Storm survey complete on tornado that moved through Bootheel, northwest Tenn,