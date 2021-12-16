Death investigation underway after body found in Harrisburg creek

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a body was found in a creek.

On Wednesday, December 15 around 3:30 p.m., police responded to Pankey Creek at East Sloan St. for a report of a body in the creek.

Officers say they found the body of a man in the creek. Illinois State Police Crime Scene investigators arrived and processed the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call ISP at 618-542-1487 or the Saline County Sheriff’s Department at 618-252-8661.

