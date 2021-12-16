Heartland Votes
Advertisement

CDC panel reviews clot risk linked to J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine

By LAURAN NEERGAARD and MIKE STOBBE
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A government advisory panel is meeting Thursday to determine if any restrictions are needed for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine because of rare but serious blood clots.

A strange clotting problem prompted the U.S. to temporarily halt the single-dose J&J shots last April while scientists investigated. Eventually regulators decided the benefits of a one-and-done vaccine outweighed what was considered a very rare risk -- as long as recipients were warned.

While it’s still rare, the Food and Drug Administration told health care providers this week that more cases have occurred since the spring. They occur most in women between 30 and 49 -- about once for every 100,000 doses administered, the FDA said.

Overall, the government has confirmed 54 clot cases in both women and men, and nine deaths that included two men, Dr. Isaac See of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. He said two additional deaths are suspected.

The CDC decides how vaccines should be used in the U.S., and its influential advisory committee is deliberating whether the newest safety data warrants any new limits on J&J’s vaccine.

More than 200 million Americans are fully vaccinated, about 16 million of them with the J&J vaccine. The other two vaccines used in the U.S. -- from Pfizer and Moderna -- are made differently and regulators say they don’t come with this clot risk. And unlike in the spring when vaccine supplies were tight, Pfizer and Moderna shots now are plentiful in the U.S.

COVID-19 itself can cause potentially deadly blood clots. But the suspect culprit for the vaccine-related kind is a rogue immune response linked to both the J&J shot and a COVID-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca. Both of those vaccines are made similarly, using a cold virus known as an adenovirus, although AstraZeneca’s shot is not used in the U.S.

The FDA this week warned that another dose of the J&J vaccine shouldn’t be given to anyone who developed a clot following either a J&J or AstraZeneca shot.

At issue is a weird kind of blood clot that forms in unusual places, such as veins that drain blood from the brain, and in patients who also develop abnormally low levels of the platelets that form clots. Symptoms of the unusual clots, dubbed “thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome,” include severe headaches a week or two after the J&J vaccination — not right away — as well as abdominal pain and nausea.

Several other countries already have recommended age restrictions for both the AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines, or that preference be given to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Kentucky tornado; one still missing
President Joe Biden was in Mayfield, Ky. on Wednesday, December 15 where he met with local...
Pres. Biden tours storm damage in western Ky.; increases federal funding for recovery work
David Ryan Troyer was found guilty of child molestation on Wednesday, December 15.
Stoddard Co. man sentenced to 22 years for first-degree child molestation
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Worker says she risked discipline if she left job amid storm
The water tower in Mayfield was flattened by a tornado on Friday night, Dec. 10.
NWS preliminary report: EF4 tornado damage from Fulton Co. to Muhlenberg Co.

Latest News

Sen. Mitch McConnell announced the funds are coming from the Airport Infrastructure Grants...
Sen. McConnell announces new funding for Kentucky airports
No one was wounded. The incident was being investigated.
US Naval site in Italy briefly locked down after shots heard
In this screen grab from video, Stephen Ijames, a use-of-force expert and former assistant...
Defense expert: Police had duty to arrest Daunte Wright
President Joe Biden arrives to deliver closing remarks to the virtual Summit for Democracy, in...
Biden presents 3 soldiers with top military award for valor
FILE - In this June 10, 2021 file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a...
US pulls out of settlement talks in family separation suits