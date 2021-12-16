Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Carbondale man accused of arson

Aaron J. Miller, 72, of Carbondale, was charged with aggravated arson.
Aaron J. Miller, 72, of Carbondale, was charged with aggravated arson.(Carbondale Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of setting a fire in a building, causing damage.

Aaron J. Miller, 72, of Carbondale, was charged with aggravated arson.

According to police, they responded to the 800 block of West Mill Street on December 14 for a report of a possible arson. The arson investigator from the Carbondale Fire Department also responded.

Investigators say that around 2 a.m. on Dec. 14, Miller set a fire near the door of a structure.

Miller was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Kentucky tornado; one still missing
President Joe Biden was in Mayfield, Ky. on Wednesday, December 15 where he met with local...
Pres. Biden tours storm damage in western Ky.; increases federal funding for recovery work
David Ryan Troyer was found guilty of child molestation on Wednesday, December 15.
Stoddard Co. man sentenced to 22 years for first-degree child molestation
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Worker says she risked discipline if she left job amid storm
The water tower in Mayfield was flattened by a tornado on Friday night, Dec. 10.
NWS preliminary report: EF4 tornado damage from Fulton Co. to Muhlenberg Co.

Latest News

Debris and downed power lines can be seen throughout Mayfield after a tornado hit the city on...
Roads blocked by tornado recovery crews clearing debris, restoring power in the Heartland
National Weather Service Paducah has sent a team to Mayfield to survey damage caused by severe...
How to help victims of the tornado
Flowers and pictures of those who lost their lives from the December 10th storm honored in a...
Memorial set up outside of Graves Co. Courthouse honoring those who lost their lives
One man from Miami, Fla. traveled to Mayfield, Ky. to start a memorial.
Memorial set up in Mayfield, Ky.