Carbondale man accused of arson

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of setting a fire in a building, causing damage.

Aaron J. Miller, 72, of Carbondale, was charged with aggravated arson.

According to police, they responded to the 800 block of West Mill Street on December 14 for a report of a possible arson. The arson investigator from the Carbondale Fire Department also responded.

Investigators say that around 2 a.m. on Dec. 14, Miller set a fire near the door of a structure.

Miller was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

