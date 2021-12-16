Cape Girardeau Public Schools to donate food, school supplies to students impacted by storms

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Schools in Cape Girardeau hope to help students in western Kentucky and surrounding communities impacted by the recent storms.

The Cape Public School District is taking donations of school supplies and food at Central Middle School.

One school social worker said your donations will help serve students into the new year.

“We just want it to be from one district to another district, because we’re just all in this together so it just shows to support that we’re going to help you rebuild, we’re going to help the community rebuild by doing this small gesture,” Antoinette Pearson said.

Donations can be dropped off at the Middle School between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, now through December 31.

