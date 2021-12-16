Cape Girardeau Co. health center reports 131 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reports 131 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Wednesday, December 15.

The health center also reported 109 newly resolved cases.

The seven-day positivity rate in the county is 10.7 percent.

According to the Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard, a total of 84,702 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the county. That includes the total first, second and booster doses administered by all vaccine providers.

