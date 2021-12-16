Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cape Girardeau Co. health center reports 131 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reports 131 new cases of COVID-19 and one...
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reports 131 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Wednesday, December 15.(Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reports 131 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Wednesday, December 15.

The health center also reported 109 newly resolved cases.

The seven-day positivity rate in the county is 10.7 percent.

According to the Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard, a total of 84,702 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the county. That includes the total first, second and booster doses administered by all vaccine providers.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden was in Mayfield, Ky. on Wednesday, December 15 where he met with local...
Pres. Biden tours storm damage in western Ky.; increases federal funding for recovery work
Eight people died when the candle factory collapsed during the tornado on Friday.
Gov. Beshear responds to report candle factory employees’ jobs were threatened if they left ahead of deadly tornado
A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Kentucky tornado; one still missing
A candle lit outside of Elite Tumble and Cheer
Cheer team rally together after teammate’s death
A clearer picture is emerging of some of the dozens of victims killed by tornadoes that ripped...
Tornado victims include infant girl, longtime florist, judge

Latest News

David Ryan Troyer was found guilty of child molestation on Wednesday, December 15.
Stoddard Co. man sentenced to 22 years for first-degree child molestation
A Poplar Bluff man was sentenced on Tuesday, December 14 following a sexual assault...
Poplar Bluff man sentenced to 60 years for rape and sodomy
southeast Missouri volunteers are helping out the tornado victims that were impacted.
southeast Missouri volunteers helping victims impacted by the tornado
Significant tornado damage can be seen throughout Mayfield, Ky. from a dangerous storm system...
How tornado victims can get housing, package deliveries, insurance, FEMA resources, laundry services, find lost pets