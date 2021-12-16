Cape Girardeau Co. has a new “I Voted” sticker

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office has announced that the public has chosen a new design for the official “I Voted” sticker for the county elections.

The winning design will be used in all county elections held for 2022 and 2023.

The contest began on September 30, and was open to all resident of Cape Girardeau County.

Six finalists had their artwork voted on by the public.

The winning sticker was designed by Lydia Strickland of Cape Girardeau High School.

These are the top three designs from the contest. (Cape Girardeau County)

Notre Dame Regional High School students Addison Clippard and Lillian Michael were the first and second runners-up.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.