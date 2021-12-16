Bi-County Health Department reports four new COVID-19 deaths

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - There are four new COVID-19 deaths in the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department’s coverage area.

There is also a total of 86 new COVID-19 cases.

Williamson County had two deaths and 54 new COVID-19 patients.

Since the start of the pandemic, Williamson County has scene a total of 182 deaths.

Franklin County had two deaths and 32 new COVID-19 patients.

Since the start of the pandemic, Franklin County has scene a total of 118 deaths.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.