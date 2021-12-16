Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Bi-County Health Department reports four new COVID-19 deaths

There is also a total of 86 new COVID-19 cases.
There is also a total of 86 new COVID-19 cases.(KFVS)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - There are four new COVID-19 deaths in the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department’s coverage area.

There is also a total of 86 new COVID-19 cases.

Williamson County had two deaths and 54 new COVID-19 patients.

Since the start of the pandemic, Williamson County has scene a total of 182 deaths.

Franklin County had two deaths and 32 new COVID-19 patients.

Since the start of the pandemic, Franklin County has scene a total of 118 deaths.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Kentucky tornado; one still missing
President Joe Biden was in Mayfield, Ky. on Wednesday, December 15 where he met with local...
Pres. Biden tours storm damage in western Ky.; increases federal funding for recovery work
David Ryan Troyer was found guilty of child molestation on Wednesday, December 15.
Stoddard Co. man sentenced to 22 years for first-degree child molestation
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Worker says she risked discipline if she left job amid storm
The water tower in Mayfield was flattened by a tornado on Friday night, Dec. 10.
NWS preliminary report: EF4 tornado damage from Fulton Co. to Muhlenberg Co.

Latest News

There are 27 new COVID-19 cases in Perry County, according to the Perry County Health Department.
Perry County Health Department reports 27 new COVID-19 cases
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reports 131 new cases of COVID-19 and one...
Cape Girardeau Co. health center reports 131 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death
The Southern Seven Health Department reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, December 15.
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 39 new cases of COVID-19
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19