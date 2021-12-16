Baptist Health Paducah begins roofing project

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Baptist Health Paducah has begun a roofing project that will impact areas of the hospital and medical park buildings.

Vehicle traffic will temporarily be limited between Medical Parks 1 and 3.

Cars and pedestrians will be rerouted in front of the Urgent Care and Medical Park 2 entrances while the repairs are being made.

At this time, all Urgent Care patients will have access to the entrance by way of a new sidewalk, located in between the flagpole and the COVID-19 pre-procedure testing area.

Traffic will be routed around Medical Park 2, Larry Barton Atrium entrance for exit through one lane of traffic.

Visitors and patients may access both Medical Park 2 and 3 entrances, but are encouraged to follow directional signs.

Bus loading and unloading will be available at the entrance of Medical Park 3 only.

Delivery trucks are strongly encouraged to use the loading dock entrance on Broadway.

In addition, all surgery and inpatient discharges will now exit the building from the hospital’s main entrance on Kentucky Avenue.

