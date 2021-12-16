Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Baptist Health Paducah begins roofing project

Map of campus with impacted areas shown.
Map of campus with impacted areas shown.(Baptist Health Paducah)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Baptist Health Paducah has begun a roofing project that will impact areas of the hospital and medical park buildings.

Vehicle traffic will temporarily be limited between Medical Parks 1 and 3.

Cars and pedestrians will be rerouted in front of the Urgent Care and Medical Park 2 entrances while the repairs are being made.

At this time, all Urgent Care patients will have access to the entrance by way of a new sidewalk, located in between the flagpole and the COVID-19 pre-procedure testing area.

Traffic will be routed around Medical Park 2, Larry Barton Atrium entrance for exit through one lane of traffic.

Visitors and patients may access both Medical Park 2 and 3 entrances, but are encouraged to follow directional signs.

Bus loading and unloading will be available at the entrance of Medical Park 3 only.

Delivery trucks are strongly encouraged to use the loading dock entrance on Broadway.

In addition, all surgery and inpatient discharges will now exit the building from the hospital’s main entrance on Kentucky Avenue.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Kentucky tornado; one still missing
President Joe Biden was in Mayfield, Ky. on Wednesday, December 15 where he met with local...
Pres. Biden tours storm damage in western Ky.; increases federal funding for recovery work
David Ryan Troyer was found guilty of child molestation on Wednesday, December 15.
Stoddard Co. man sentenced to 22 years for first-degree child molestation
Remains of Mayfield Consumer Products factory
Multiple Mayfield candle factory workers file lawsuit against Mayfield Consumer Products
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Worker says she risked discipline if she left job amid storm

Latest News

The Natural Disaster Fraud hotline is accessible by calling 502-696-5485.
Attorney General Cameron announces new hotline for reporting storm damage fraud
Governor Andy Beshear will update Kentuckians on the state’s response to tornado damage.
Gov. Beshear: 75 Kentuckians dead from tornado, aftermath
Sen. Mitch McConnell announced the funds are coming from the Airport Infrastructure Grants...
Sen. McConnell announces new funding for Kentucky airports
Significant tornado damage can be seen throughout Mayfield, Ky. from a dangerous storm system...
How tornado victims can get housing, package deliveries, insurance, FEMA resources, laundry services, find lost pets