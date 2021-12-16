Attorney General Cameron announces new hotline for reporting storm damage fraud

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced a new Natural Disaster Fraud hotline to assist Kentuckians in reporting storm-related fraud in western and central Kentucky.

The hotline is accessible to Kentuckians who are reporting suspected scams, price gouging or other types of fraud associated with the severe weather events.

“Our neighbors in Western and Central Kentucky are working to get back on their feet and we want to provide as much help as possible during this process by creating a direct number to report fraud,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Bad actors often use natural disasters to perpetrate scams and fraud, and reporting these individuals to our office will help ensure that the fraud is stopped and that bad actors are held accountable to the law.”

In addition to the hotline, Attorney General Cameron established websites for Kentuckians who prefer to electronically report suspected fraud.

Suspected price gouging can be reported to ag.ky.gov/pricegouging, and scams can be reported to ag.ky.gov/scams.

Before calling the Natural Disaster Fraud hotline, Kentuckians are encouraged to gather as many details as possible about the suspected fraud, including how the fraud was perpetrated and where it occurred.

For price gouging, Kentuckians should report:

The name and address of the seller/retailer.

The item purchased.

The price of the item after the emergency declaration.

The price of the item before the emergency declaration, if known.

Earlier this week, Attorney General Cameron released a list of natural disaster scams with tips on how to avoid these common scams. The tips can be accessed here.

The Natural Disaster Fraud hotline phone number is 502-696-5485.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.