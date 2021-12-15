Heartland Votes
Village of Carrier Mills, Fire Dept. to hold toy and blood drive

Carrier Mills will be hosting an emergency blood drive on Thursday, Dec. 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.(Carrier Mills)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CARRIER MILLS, Ill. (KFVS) - The Village of Carrier Mills and the Carrier Mills Fire Department announced that they will be holding a toy drive and blood drive after the recent storms damaged parts of Kentucky.

The following information was provided by Carrier Mills regarding the events:

  • Toy Drive - Donations of toys for Kentucky children can be dropped off at Wildcat Package, Carrier Mills Dollar Store and the Carrier Mills Water Office. The water office will be open until 4 p.m. on Friday, December 17, but the Dollar Store and Wildcat Package will be open all weekend. Carrier Mills is asking for for new toys that are unwrapped. The toys will be picked up after 9 a.m. on Monday. Dec. 20 and transported to Kentucky for delivery to the children.
  • Blood Drive - Following the tornado, an emergency blood drive will be held on Thursday, Dec. 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The emergency blood drive will be held at the Carrier Mills Municipal Building at 101 North Mill Street in Carrier Mills.
