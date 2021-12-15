Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Tornado survivors find shelter at Pennyrile State Park

By Brady Williams
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - On Friday night, as the storms worsened, LaDonna Hooper and her husband hunkered down with their daughter Victoria in a friend’s basement.

“We told her just hold onto a pole and just hang on and we’ll let you know when it’s time to come out,” she said.

It wasn’t until Saturday morning that they returned to Dawson Springs to see their home.

The roof had been ripped off, the garage demolished, and all their belongings were scattered.

In the days since, they and a little over a hundred others flocked to Pennyrile State park, where they’ve been living in a suite at the main lodge.

“I mean coming here, just put us in a mood that we’re all together, we’re a family,” Hooper said.

Volunteers have been coming out of the woodwork to help keep the place running, provide food, and to donate clothes and essentials.

“It’s just kind of great to just see people,” Hooper said. “People just love on you.”

But for folks like them, she said it doesn’t take away the reality of what happened.

“You still say, ‘Well, I’m going to go home,’ but you’re not going home,” she said.

The Hoopers said they’re going to be staying at Pennyrile for the next two weeks.

She said she’s not sure what’s next.

At the very least, she said this outpouring of support has made it clear where they want to be.

“Dawson Springs is our hometown,” Hooper said. “We’ll find somewhere close in Dawson, outside of Dawson just a little bit. We’ll find something.”

Park staff say they’re prepared to house people through the holidays, but after that, they’ll need to regroup and see if they can continue the service.

The Red Cross has a list of shelter locations on their website.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rackley Family Photo
‘There are no words’: Community rallies around family of nine-year-old killed in tornado
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
FEMA: 8 dead, all others accounted for from Mayfield candle factory
Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a...
Father, son killed in tornado outbreak during weekend hunting trip, another man still missing
Orange cones could be seen on the 500 block of Olive St. as Cape Girardeau Police investigated...
Police: 3 people shot while sitting in their vehicle in Cape Girardeau
Neighbors show support for the Rackley family in Braggadocio, Mo.
Community members show support for tornado victims in Braggadocio

Latest News

Check out Christmas parades and holiday events in the Heartland.
Christmas parades, holiday events in the Heartland 2021
Nearby Jails are opening their cell doors to house the extra inmates until Graves County can...
McCracken Co. Jail helps house Graves Co. Jail inmates
President Joe Biden in Saturday remarks said the federal government will do everything possible...
Pres. Biden to visit western Ky. Wednesday
In this aerial photo, destruction is seen along Reelfoot Lake in the aftermath of tornadoes...
Relief efforts underway after Northwest Tennessee counties ravaged by tornado
Customers have been asked to be patient as crews work as fast as they can to restore power to...
Thousands without power in the Heartland