Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Subaru recall: chain can slip and break, causing power loss

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru...
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru Impreza sedan is displayed at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Subaru is recalling about 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a chain in the transmission can break, causing a loss of power.

The recall covers certain 2020 Legacy and Outback vehicles, as well as some 2019 and 2020 Ascent SUVs.

Subaru says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that a programming error in the transmission control computer can let the clutch engage before the drive chain is clamped down.  If that happens, the chain slip and break.

Subaru says it has has no reports of crashes or injuries. Dealers will reprogram the transmission computer and inspect the chain guide. If they find damage, the transmission will be replaced.

Owners will be notified starting Feb. 7. The fix is expected to be ready in April.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight people died when the candle factory collapsed during the tornado on Friday.
Gov. Beshear responds to report candle factory employees’ jobs were threatened if they left ahead of deadly tornado
A candle lit outside of Elite Tumble and Cheer
Cheer team rally together after teammate’s death
A clearer picture is emerging of some of the dozens of victims killed by tornadoes that ripped...
Tornado victims include infant girl, longtime florist, judge
Rackley Family Photo
‘There are no words’: Community rallies around family of nine-year-old killed in tornado
Debris and downed power lines is widespread in Mayfield, Ky. after a tornado hit the city...
29 tornado-related deaths reported in western Ky.

Latest News

Students walk on the Stanford University campus in Stanford, Calif, March 14, 2019. When...
Colleges go back to drawing board — again — to fight COVID-19
This combination of satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows homes and buildings...
Mobile FEMA assistance centers open for tornado victim survivors
Six FBI agents are being investigated for allegedly soliciting prostitution while on assignment...
FBI agents investigated for allegedly soliciting prostitutes overseas
President Joe Biden in Saturday remarks said the federal government will do everything possible...
WATCH LIVE: Pres. Biden arrives in Mayfield to tour tornado damage
A small fire was put out at Walt Disney' World's Magic Kingdom park in Florida on Tuesday.
Disney World fire may have sprung from fireworks debris