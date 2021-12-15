Heartland Votes
Stoddard Co. man sentenced to 22 years for first-degree child molestation

David Ryan Troyer was found guilty of child molestation on Wednesday, December 15.
David Ryan Troyer was found guilty of child molestation on Wednesday, December 15.(Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced on Wednesday, December 15 on charges of child molestation.

David Ryan Troyer was sentenced to 22 years in Missouri Department of Corrections for having sexual contact with a minor.

According to the Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Troyer is unqualified for parole and is required to serve every day of the 22 years.

Troyer was found guilty of first-degree child molestation in September.

